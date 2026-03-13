Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Navy at Lehigh — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited La Salle at VCU — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited Iowa at Penn…

Navy at Lehigh — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

La Salle at VCU — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Iowa at Penn State — Big Ten Plus

Villanova at Charleston Southern — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Pittsburgh at Stanford — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited

Pittsburgh at NC State — ACCNX

Baltimore at Pittsburgh — MASN, SportsNet Pittsburgh

Brooklyn at Philadelphia — NBCS Philadelphia, YES, Gotham Sports App, NBA League Pass

MLS: Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United — FOX, MyTV, Apple TV

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

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