Live Radio
Home » Sports » Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

March 10, 2026, 11:39 AM

Saint Peter’s at Lehigh — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

La Salle vs. St. Bonaventure at PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA) — USA, Fubo Sports

Florida Atlantic vs. Temple at Legacy Arena at BJCC (Birmingham, AL) — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Washington at Philadelphia — TNT

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up