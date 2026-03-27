Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Pennsylvania at Yale — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited Lehigh at Bucknell — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited La Salle at George…

Pennsylvania at Yale — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Lehigh at Bucknell — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

La Salle at George Washington — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Lafayette at Holy Cross — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Pittsburgh at Louisville — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited

Illinois at Penn State — Big Ten Plus

Pittsburgh at Virginia — ACCNX

Pittsburgh at New York — SNY, SportsNet Pittsburgh

Dallas at Pittsburgh — NHL Network US Alt, SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Victory+

Philadelphia at Detroit — ABC, ESPN Unlimited

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

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