Crosby makes productive return to Penguins’ lineup following injury during Olympics

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sidney Crosby is back. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ captain was productive almost immediately in his return to…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sidney Crosby is back.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ captain was productive almost immediately in his return to the lineup Wednesday night after missing nearly a month with a lower-body injury sustained while competing for Canada at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Crosby had a goal and an assist, but it wasn’t enough as the Penguins lost 6-5 in overtime to the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes.

But, the game was a valuable step for the team’s scoring leader.

“Definitely some rust,” Crosby said. “You’ve just got to find a way to make sure you adapt as soon as possible. Every game is so big. To come back at this point in the year, you’ve got to find a way to get that timing and make sure my game is where it needs to be.”

The 38-year-old Crosby logged about 18½ minutes. His team-high 28th goal tied the game at 1 midway through the second period. He assisted on Erik Karlsson’s tying goal in the third period, pushing his points total to 61 in 57 games.

Crosby was injured four weeks ago when his right leg buckled during a collision with Czechia’s Radko Gudas during Canada’s quarterfinal victory.

Penguins coach Dan Muse said Crosby found a good rhythm quickly.

“I thought that Sid’s line was good,” he said.

Crosby also spent time in the penalty box — in the second period for roughing and in the third for tripping.

The Penguins and Hurricanes combined for seven third-period goals.

“Some lead changes, things like that,” Crosby said. “But sometimes that’s what the game dictates and obviously it’s about winning at the end of the day, so we’ve got to find a way to win that game.”

The Penguins, eying their first playoff spot since 2022, went 5-3-3 during Crosby’s 11-game absence.

“It’s never easy watching, but I think you gain even more appreciation when you’re up top, and you just see on a nightly basis, the way we compete, the way we work,” Crosby said before the game.

The Penguins, who are second in the Metropolitan Division, completed a 2-1-2 trip. Crosby will play in a home game for the first time since Feb. 2 when the Penguins meet Winnipeg on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.