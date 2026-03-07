Nets end 10-game losing streak by rallying from down 23 points to stun Pistons 107-105

DETROIT (AP) — Ziaire Williams made two 3-pointers in the final three minutes and the Brooklyn Nets ended a 10-game…

DETROIT (AP) — Ziaire Williams made two 3-pointers in the final three minutes and the Brooklyn Nets ended a 10-game losing streak by rallying to beat the Detroit Pistons 107-105 on Saturday night.

Brooklyn trailed by 23 points in the third quarter and were still down by double figures with 5:29 left, but outscored Detroit 18-6 down the stretch.

Michael Porter Jr. had 30 points and 13 rebounds for the Nets, while Williams finished with 23 points.

Tobias Harris had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Detroit and Jalen Duren had 17 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons, who have lost three straight for the first time this season, were missing Cade Cunningham (quadriceps) and Ausar Thompson (ankle).

Brooklyn got within eight at 95-87 on Day’Ron Sharpe’s 3-pointer with 6:22 left and it was 103-99 on Sharpe’s putback with 2:56 to go.

Tobias Harris’ offensive foul gave Brooklyn the ball back and Williams knocked down a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game. The Nets then forced a shot-clock violation to get a chance to take the lead.

Porter missed, but Danny Wolf set up Williams for another 3 — and he hit it. After Duncan Robinson missed a 3, Porter made two free throws to make it 107-103 with 53 seconds left.

Robinson made two free throws and the Nets committed a shot-clock violation with 25.1 seconds to play. Daniss Jenkins shot an airball from 12 feet and Sharpe got the rebound, but the Nets turned it over with 7.3 seconds to go.

Robinson, though, missed a potential go-ahead 3 and Duren’s putback try bounced off the rim as time expired.

The Pistons shot 51.1% (23 for 45) in the first half, including 46.2% (6 for 13) on 3-pointers, and forced 12 turnovers, while only committing four. Only Porter’s 13 points kept the Nets within 62-46 at the half.

The Nets held the Pistons to 22 points on 36.8% shooting in the third period to get within 84-73 entering the fourth.

