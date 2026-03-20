Minnesota Twins release Liam Hendriks, Andrew Chafin and Gio Urshela from minor league contracts

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Liam Hendriks, left-hander Andrew Chafin and infielder Gio Urshela were released from minor league…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Liam Hendriks, left-hander Andrew Chafin and infielder Gio Urshela were released from minor league contracts by the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Minnesota signed the 37-year-old Hendriks to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league spring training on Feb. 12. Hendriks allowed three runs, nine hits and five walks over seven innings while appearing in seven games this spring training.

He would have earned a $2.25 million salary while in the major leagues if he had been added to the 40-man roster.

Hendriks has 116 saves in a 14-year career, of which 114 were from 2019-22 during two seasons with the Oakland Athletics and two with the Chicago White Sox. He set a career high with 38 saves for the White Sox in 2021.

Hendriks was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after the 2022 season. In 2023, he was sidelined after just five appearances by right elbow inflammation and eventually had Tommy John ligament replacement surgery.

Hendriks had a 6.59 ERA in 14 games with Boston in 2025. His season was shortened by right hip inflammation.

If added to the 40-man roster, Chafin would have received a $2 million salary while in the major leagues and Urshela $1.5 million.

Chafin had a 3.00 ERA over six innings during three spring training appearances, walking three and striking out five.

Urshela hit .192 (5 for 26) with one RBI and five strikeouts.

Right-hander Zebby Matthews was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul and catcher Noah Cardenas was reassigned to the minor league camp.

Matthews’ demotion meant the Twins settled on their rotation, with Pablo López out for the season.

Opening day starter Joe Ryan will be followed by Bailey Ober, Taj Bradley, Simeon Woods Richardson and Mick Abel.

Abel, acquired last summer from Philadelphia in a trade for closer Jhoan Duran, beat out Matthews for the final spot.

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