Miguel Vargas hits grand slam, White Sox beat Marlins 9-4 for first win of the season

MIAMI (AP) — Miguel Vargas hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs, Austin Hays hammered a…

MIAMI (AP) — Miguel Vargas hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs, Austin Hays hammered a three-run shot and the Chicago White Sox beat the Miami Marlins 9-4 on Monday night for their first win this season.

Batting leadoff, Vargas drove in Everson Pereira with a single in the third inning. Hays’ homer to right field quickly made it 4-0.

Vargas’ slam in the fourth gave the White Sox an 8-0 cushion. Luisangel Acuña scored in the sixth on Vargas’ sacrifice fly.

Tristan Peters and Pereira each had two hits for Chicago. Munetaka Murakami went 1 for 5 with a single, ending his home run streak at three games.

Davis Martin (1-0) allowed three runs and five hits in five innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Sean Newcomb fanned five in 2 2/3 innings of relief, and Jordan Hicks got four outs for his first save with Chicago.

Liam Hicks homered and knocked in three runs for Miami. He got the Marlins (3-1) on the board with a two-run shot in the fourth and added an RBI single in the eighth. Jakob Marsee had a run-scoring single in the fifth.

Miami starter Chris Paddack (0-1) pitched four innings, giving up eight runs and eight hits on 79 pitches. He struck out six and walked none.

Up next

Chicago RHP Erick Fedde (4-13, 5.49 ERA) starts Tuesday night against RHP Janson Junk (6-4, 4.17) in the middle game of the series.

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