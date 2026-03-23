Maple Leafs take losing streak into game against the Bruins

Toronto Maple Leafs (29-29-13, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (39-23-8, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Toronto Maple Leafs (29-29-13, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (39-23-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs come into the matchup against the Boston Bruins as losers of three games in a row.

Boston has a 39-23-8 record overall and a 10-8-3 record in Atlantic Division games. The Bruins have scored 231 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank ninth in league play.

Toronto is 29-29-13 overall and 6-13-4 against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have a -26 scoring differential, with 220 total goals scored and 246 conceded.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Bruins won 5-3 in the last matchup. David Pastrnak led the Bruins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Geekie has 34 goals and 27 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Knies has 18 goals and 39 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 2-5-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.7 assists, 5.3 penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Anthony Stolarz: day to day (neck), Morgan Rielly: day to day (lower body), Chris Tanev: out for season (abdomen), Auston Matthews: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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