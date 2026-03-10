Magic play the Cavaliers on 4-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (40-25, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (35-28, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday,…

Cleveland Cavaliers (40-25, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (35-28, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando aims to keep its four-game win streak going when the Magic take on Cleveland.

The Magic have gone 21-19 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando is 15-15 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cavaliers are 26-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland has a 2-5 record in one-possession games.

The Magic score 115.1 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 114.6 the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers are shooting 47.5% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 47.4% the Magic’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 27 the Cavaliers won 114-98 led by 45 points from Donovan Mitchell, while Paolo Banchero scored 37 points for the Magic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is averaging 22.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and five assists for the Magic. Desmond Bane is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

James Harden is averaging 24.2 points and 8.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 115.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 111.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Anthony Black: day to day (back), Jonathan Isaac: day to day (knee), Jase Richardson: day to day (back), Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Tyrese Proctor: out (quadriceps), Jarrett Allen: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.