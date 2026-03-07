Los Angeles faces New York following Doncic’s 44-point game

New York Knicks (41-23, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (38-25, sixth in the Western Conference) Los…

New York Knicks (41-23, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (38-25, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the New York Knicks after Luka Doncic scored 44 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-117 win against the Indiana Pacers.

The Lakers have gone 19-12 at home. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 51.6 points per game in the paint led by LeBron James averaging 11.2.

The Knicks are 18-14 on the road. New York scores 117.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Lakers make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (45.7%). The Knicks are shooting 47.3% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 48.4% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 112-100 on Feb. 2, with OG Anunoby scoring 25 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 32.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the Knicks. Anunoby is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 40.0 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 115.0 points, 45.1 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (elbow), Maxi Kleber: out (back), Deandre Ayton: out (knee).

Knicks: Miles McBride: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.