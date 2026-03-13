Lightning host the Hurricanes following Goncalves’ 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (41-18-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (40-20-4, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7…

Carolina Hurricanes (41-18-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (40-20-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Carolina Hurricanes after Gage Goncalves’ two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Lightning’s 4-1 win.

Tampa Bay has a 40-20-4 record overall and a 20-11-0 record in home games. The Lightning have committed 327 total penalties (5.1 per game) to rank first in the league.

Carolina has gone 17-9-4 on the road and 41-18-6 overall. The Hurricanes have a 17-6-1 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 34 goals and 72 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 28 goals and 25 assists for the Hurricanes. Nikolaj Ehlers has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-6-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 6.6 penalties and 22.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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