Jets beat the Rangers in a shootout to spoil goalie Dylan Garand’s NHL debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi tied his career high with his 27th goal of the season and won the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi tied his career high with his 27th goal of the season and won the game in a shootout, captain Adam Lowry ended his lengthy scoring drought and the Winnipeg Jets ended their three-game losing streak by beating the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday.

Vilardi and Kyle Connor scored in the shootout to spoil the NHL debut of Rangers goaltending prospect Dylan Garand. The 23-year-old impressed by stopping 35 of the 37 shots he faced in regulation and overtime and was arguably one of the best players on the ice.

Garand’s biggest save came midway through the second period when he denied Connor on a shorthanded 2-on-0 breakaway. He was fortunate minutes later when Cole Perfetti’s shot from in tight clanked off the crossbar and out.

Lowry scored on a tic-tac-toe passing play from Perfetti and Lowry 13 minutes in that Garand had little chance of preventing. Lowry’s goal was his first since Jan. 13, which was 25 games ago.

Jets backup Eric Comrie made 27 saves in regulation and overtime, then two more in the shootout.

The Rangers lost for a 24th time in 33 home games despite the play of Garand and a power-play goal from Mika Zibanejad. Skating in his 999th regular-season game in the league, Zibanejad reached the 30-goal mark for the first time since 2022-23 and third time in his career.

The soon-to-be 33-year-old from Sweden has scored in three consecutive games and is now tied with Adam Graves for the fourth-most goals in franchise history with 280. Tye Kartye, a late-February waiver pickup from Seattle, also scored for New York, which has lost four in a row and is last in the Eastern Conference.

Up next

Jets: Return home to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

Rangers: Igor Shesterkin is expected to start Monday night at home against the Ottawa Senators.

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