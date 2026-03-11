Indiana faces Phoenix on home losing streak

Phoenix Suns (38-27, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (15-50, 15th in the Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7…

Phoenix Suns (38-27, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (15-50, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Phoenix looking to stop its six-game home slide.

The Pacers have gone 10-22 at home. Indiana is 4-30 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Suns are 16-14 in road games. Phoenix has a 7-7 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pacers score 111.4 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 111.0 the Suns give up. The Suns average 14.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 11.6 per game the Pacers give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 133-98 on Nov. 14. Devin Booker scored 33 points to help lead the Suns to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarace Walker is averaging 11.1 points for the Pacers. Micah Potter is averaging 13.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Booker is averaging 24.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Suns. Jalen Green is averaging 18.3 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 0-10, averaging 112.6 points, 40.2 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.3 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 105.3 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (hamstring), Pascal Siakam: out (knee), Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Andrew Nembhard: out (back), Ivica Zubac: out (ankle), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Suns: Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Mark Williams: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.