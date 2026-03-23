Hurricanes take win streak into matchup with the Canadiens

Carolina Hurricanes (45-19-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (38-21-10, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Carolina Hurricanes (45-19-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (38-21-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes aim to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal is 38-21-10 overall and 20-13-2 in home games. The Canadiens are seventh in league play serving 10.0 penalty minutes per game.

Carolina has a 45-19-6 record overall and a 20-10-4 record in road games. The Hurricanes have gone 40-5-6 in games they score three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Canadiens won 7-5 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has 24 goals and 61 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has eight goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 25 goals and 47 assists for the Hurricanes. Nikolaj Ehlers has scored five goals with eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Josh Anderson: day to day (upper body), Patrik Laine: out (lower-body), Kirby Dach: out (upper body).

Hurricanes: Shayne Gostisbehere: day to day (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov: out (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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