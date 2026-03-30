Houston plays New York in non-conference matchup

New York Knicks (48-27, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (45-29, sixth in the Western Conference) Houston; Tuesday,…

New York Knicks (48-27, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (45-29, sixth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Rockets host the New York Knicks in non-conference action.

The Rockets have gone 25-10 in home games. Houston is fifth in the league with 52.5 points in the paint led by Alperen Sengun averaging 14.1.

The Knicks are 21-18 on the road. New York is 8-4 in one-possession games.

The Rockets score 114.4 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 110.5 the Knicks allow. The Knicks are shooting 47.6% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 46.0% the Rockets’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 108-106 on Feb. 22, with Karl-Anthony Towns scoring 25 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amen Thompson is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Rockets. Kevin Durant is averaging 24.6 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.3 points and 6.7 assists for the Knicks. Towns is averaging 19.6 points and 10.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 113.3 points, 48.4 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 116.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle).

Knicks: Landry Shamet: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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