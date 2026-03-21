Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings

Florida at Alabama — SECN Texas at Auburn — SECN+ Alabama vs. Texas Tech at Benchmark International Arena (Tampa, FL)…

Florida at Alabama — SECN

Texas at Auburn — SECN+

Alabama vs. Texas Tech at Benchmark International Arena (Tampa, FL) — TBS

LSU vs. Texas Tech at Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge, LA) — ABC

LSU at South Carolina — SECN+

Mississippi State at University of Georgia — SECN+

Oklahoma at Mississippi — SECN

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