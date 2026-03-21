Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings

Florida at Alabama — SECN
Texas at Auburn — SECN+
Alabama vs. Texas Tech at Benchmark International Arena (Tampa, FL) — TBS
LSU vs. Texas Tech at Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge, LA) — ABC
LSU at South Carolina — SECN+
Mississippi State at University of Georgia — SECN+
Oklahoma at Mississippi — SECN
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
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