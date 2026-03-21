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Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

March 21, 2026, 4:11 PM

Florida at Alabama — SECN

Texas at Auburn — SECN+

Alabama vs. Texas Tech at Benchmark International Arena (Tampa, FL) — TBS

LSU vs. Texas Tech at Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge, LA) — ABC

LSU at South Carolina — SECN+

Mississippi State at University of Georgia — SECN+

Oklahoma at Mississippi — SECN

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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