Garand stops 27 for first NHL win as Rangers down Blackhawks 6-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonny Brodzinski scored twice, Adam Sykora scored his first goal and Dylan Garand made 27 saves…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonny Brodzinski scored twice, Adam Sykora scored his first goal and Dylan Garand made 27 saves for his first NHL win as the New York Rangers downed the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 on Friday night.

J.T. Miller, Matthew Robertson and Alexis Lafreniere also scored as the Rangers snapped a six-game losing streak.

The 23-year-old Garand, who made his debut Sunday at home against Winnipeg, a 3-2 shootout loss, allowed only a goal by Chicago’s Nick Lardis late in the first period.

Chicago has lost four of its last five.

Lardis finished off a passing play with Tyler Bertuzzi and Alex Vlasic late in the first. But Miller tied it less than a minute later with his 15th goal of the season.

Sykora, who debuted in Wednesday’s 4-3 loss at Toronto, beat Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom cleanly at 8:20 of the second. The 21-year-old Sykora was a second-round pick in 2022.

Brodzinski scored 16:07 into the second period, then added his second of the game with 4 minutes left.

The victory was just New York’s fifth home win in regulation. New York is 10-18-7 at the Garden.

Defenseman Drew Fortescue also made his Rangers debut. The 20-year-old defensemen — a third-round pick in 2023 —- assisted on Brodzinski’s second goal.

Soderblom made 33 saves.

Up next

Blackhawks: Visit the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Rangers: Host the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.