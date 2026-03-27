Garand stops 27 for first NHL win as Rangers down Blackhawks 6-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonny Brodzinski scored twice, Adam Sykora scored his first goal and Dylan Garand made 27 saves for his first NHL win as the New York Rangers downed the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 on Friday night.
J.T. Miller, Matthew Robertson and Alexis Lafreniere also scored as the Rangers snapped a six-game losing streak.
The 23-year-old Garand, who made his debut Sunday at home against Winnipeg, a 3-2 shootout loss, allowed only a goal by Chicago’s Nick Lardis late in the first period.
Chicago has lost four of its last five.
Lardis finished off a passing play with Tyler Bertuzzi and Alex Vlasic late in the first. But Miller tied it less than a minute later with his 15th goal of the season.
Sykora, who debuted in Wednesday’s 4-3 loss at Toronto, beat Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom cleanly at 8:20 of the second. The 21-year-old Sykora was a second-round pick in 2022.
Brodzinski scored 16:07 into the second period, then added his second of the game with 4 minutes left.
The victory was just New York’s fifth home win in regulation. New York is 10-18-7 at the Garden.
Defenseman Drew Fortescue also made his Rangers debut. The 20-year-old defensemen — a third-round pick in 2023 —- assisted on Brodzinski’s second goal.
Soderblom made 33 saves.
Up next
Blackhawks: Visit the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.
Rangers: Host the Florida Panthers on Sunday.
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