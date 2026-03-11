France flanker Jégou hit with four-week ban for reckless eye contact in Six Nations

DUBLIN (AP) — France flanker Oscar Jégou was suspended for four weeks on Wednesday for reckless contact with the eyes…

DUBLIN (AP) — France flanker Oscar Jégou was suspended for four weeks on Wednesday for reckless contact with the eyes of Scotland hooker Ewan Ashman in their Six Nations match last weekend.

Jégou’s illegal action in a maul went unpunished by match officials at the time. But video replays highlighted the alleged eye gouge and he was cited after France’s 50-40 loss at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The disciplinary panel delayed the hearing for 24 hours to include “reckless” in the citing, which was upheld. The panel said the foul play warranted a red card.

Ashman was not injured so the panel’s sanction started on the low end at six weeks, and it was reduced by two weeks because of Jégou’s good conduct and disciplinary record.

He will miss France’s last-round match against England in Paris on Saturday and three games for his club La Rochelle.

