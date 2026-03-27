FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $3,000 Bonus for MLB, NBA, Sweet 16 Games

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We have a bunch of games tonight across the NBA, MLB and Sweet 16, and you can get in on the action by redeeming this FanDuel promo code offer. Sign up to claim a massive welcome bonus today.







Create a new account to claim up to $3,000 total in bonus bets, which comes over in the form of a $300 bonus for 10 straight days.

Use this opportunity to get $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days. This means you will have a full 10 days to use $300 in bonus bets, getting you through the NBA and MLB games during the week and back to the tournament next weekend.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA, CBB, MLB Bonus

Before locking in your picks and testing the consensus odds, here is a quick summary of the current welcome offer available to eligible bettors looking to wager on college basketball:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 27th, 2026

For new FanDuel customers, this latest welcome offer provides an incredible opportunity to get in on tonight’s thrilling college basketball slate while actively managing risk. It does stand to reason that protecting your bankroll early in a tournament or season gives you a distinct advantage. By signing up, eligible first-time bettors get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 consecutive days. Whether you are looking to place a wager on the marquee heavyweight clash between Michigan State and UConn, or you prefer to bet a longshot moneyline in the Tennessee vs. Iowa State showdown, this promotion perfectly protects your initial wagers.

We put a lot of stock in how sportsbooks structure their bonuses, and the mechanics here are incredibly bettor-friendly. Users will be awarded one No-Sweat Token every day for ten days. These daily No-Sweat Tokens can be used on any wager across the platform. If your qualifying bet falls short, FanDuel will cover your losses by refunding your stake up to the $300 daily maximum in bonus bets. This setup gives you plenty of flexibility and peace of mind as you hunt for value across the rest of the college basketball schedule.

Sweet 16 Betting Preview via FanDuel

Here is a look at the current FanDuel odds for tonight’s college basketball slate:

Game Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) #11 Michigan State @ #7 UConn MSU +100 / CONN -120 MSU +1.5 (-114) / CONN -1.5 (-106) 134.5 (O -115 / U -105) #23 Tennessee @ #6 Iowa State TENN +162 / ISU -196 TENN +4.5 (-118) / ISU -4.5 (-104) 139.5 (O -108 / U -112)

A fantastic matchup tonight features a heavyweight clash between the Michigan State Spartans and the UConn Huskies, coached by two college basketball legends. UConn has been heavily reliant on forward Alex Karaban, who enters the game averaging 24.5 points per game in the tournament while going perfect from the free-throw line. However, the real market inefficiency to exploit might be on the interior. Huskies center Tarris Reed Jr. is coming off a monster stretch, pulling down 40 total rebounds in the tournament so far.

To keep pace and disrupt UConn’s rhythm, Michigan State will lean heavily on the elite distribution of guard Jeremy Fears Jr., who has already racked up 27 total assists (13.5 per contest) through two NCAA Tournament games. Evaluating how Fears’ playmaking stacks up against Reed’s paint dominance is the key to unlocking this matchup.

How to Sign Up With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this lucrative welcome offer is a breeze, and you won’t even need to worry about tracking down a special bonus code to get your capital into the market. Here are the exact steps and details you need to know to maximize your college basketball betting experience: