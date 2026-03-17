Denny Hamlin roars back to win in Las Vegas and F1’s Mercedes posts back-to-back 1-2 finishes

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NASCAR CUP SERIES
Goodyear 400
Site: Darlington, S.C.
Track: Darlington Raceway.
Race distance: 293 laps, 400.24 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2:30 p.m., qualifying, 3:40 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FS1).
Last year: Denny Hamlin secured his 56th career win while managing a late pass of the race’s most dominant driver William Byron in overtime.
Last race: Despite an early speeding penalty, Denny Hamlin rallied to lead a race-high 134 laps to earn a tie for 10th on the all-time win list.
Next race: March 29, Ridgeway, Virginia.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES
Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200
Site: Darlington, S.C.
Track: Darlington Raceway.
Race distance: 147 laps, 200.8 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, noon, qualifying, 1:05 p.m., race, 5:30 p.m. (CW).
Last year: Brandon Jones regained the lead with 11 laps remaining to earn the victory and break a 98-race winless streak.
Last race: Capitalizing on Chase Briscoe’s brush with the outside wall, Kyle Larson took the lead with six laps to go to win in his first series start of the season.
Next race: March 28, Ridgeway, Virginia.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
Buckle Up South Carolina 200
Site: Darlington, S.C.
Track: Darlington Raceway.
Race distance: 147 laps, 200.8 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:30 p.m., qualifying, 4:35 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (FS1).
Last year: Corey Heim dominated after a lap-134 restart to secure his eighth win in what was then a playoff race.
Last race: Layne Riggs led 41 of 80 laps and held off Ty Majeski and Ben Rhodes to win the series’ first street race in St. Petersburg.
Next race: April 3, Rockingham, N.C.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA 1
Last race: Leading a Mercedes 1-2 finish, Kimi Antonelli won his maiden Formula 1 race, becoming the second-youngest F1 winner in history at 19.
Next race: March 29, Suzuka, Japan.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Last race: Kyle Kirkwood passed Alex Palou with 15 laps remaining to earn his first victory of the season at the inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington.
Next race: March 29, Birmingham, Alabama.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs
Site: Chandler, Arizona.
Track: Firebird Motorsports Park.
Race distance: 1/4 mile.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 10 a.m., qualifying, 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 10 a.m., qualifying, 12:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 10 a.m. (FS1).
Next race: April 12, Pomona, California.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
WORLD OF OUTLAWS DUEL AT THE MAG PRACTICE NIGHT
WORLD OF OUTLAWS DUEL AT THE MAG
WORLD OF OUTLAWS SOONER STAMPEDE
WORLD OF OUTLAWS DUEL AT THE MAG
WORLD OF OUTLAWS CREEKADEGA 40
Next race: March 27-28.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com
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