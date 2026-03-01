Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Picks (March 1)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

With the latest Chalkboard promo code WTOP, you can lock in up to $100 in bonuses in time for a loaded NBA slate today. Combine up to $100 in bonuses from a deposit match with a $20 free pick for today's games like Spurs vs. Knicks, Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 76ers vs. Celtics and more.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Offer Deatils

With a loaded NBA slate today, fans can review the key details of this sign-up bonus below. The following table outlines the essential data points for claiming the offer.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Offer Confirmed March 1, 2026 by WTOP

Chalkboard New User Offer

The Chalkboard welcome offer delivers a robust, two-part incentive structure for sports fans looking to engage with the current NBA slate. The primary component is a 100% deposit match up to $100, effectively doubling a user’s initial bankroll to use on matchups like 76ers vs. Celtics.

Additionally, the promotion includes a free pick, which allows users to select a specific player to go over 0.5 points. In analytical terms, this practically guaranteed outcome acts as a “free square,” significantly increasing the win probability of a play for the weekend action.

This promotion is exclusively available to new Chalkboard customers who meet the necessary age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. By claiming this offer, fans can secure their bonus funds and free pick in time to analyze the markets tonight.

Chalkboard Promo For NBA Tonight

Once you have secured the deposit match and free pick, the Chalkboard app offers a wide array of player props for tonight’s slate. To help you identify where to utilize your bonus funds efficiently, we have compiled the top players with the highest point total projections for the evening’s games.

The table below highlights the “Over/Under” lines for points, assists, and rebounds for the biggest stars taking the court.

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Anthony Edwards (MIN) 29.5 3.5 5.5 Jaylen Brown (BOS) 27.5 4.5 6.5 Nikola Jokic (DEN) 27.5 10.5 13.5 Tyrese Maxey (PHI) 26.5 7.5 3.5 Jalen Brunson (NYK) 26.5 5.5 2.5

Leading the pack tonight is Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, who faces the Denver Nuggets with a lofty points line of 29.5. The statistical data suggests this line is efficient but beatable; Edwards is averaging 29.62 points per game this season, slightly edging out the bookmakers’ projection. This makes the “Over” a statistically supported lean for those looking to back the Timberwolves’ explosive scorer based on season-long production.

In New York, Jalen Brunson carries a 26.5-point line for the Knicks’ clash with the Spurs. While Brunson orchestrates the offense at Madison Square Garden, Nikola Jokic presents a massive triple-double threat in the late window. With an assists line of 10.5 and a rebounding total of 13.5 to go with his scoring, Jokic offers multiple avenues for users to apply their promotional funds on individual stat categories rather than just point totals.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Steps To Register

New users can follow the logical steps below to claim their welcome bonus below. The process is streamlined to ensure fans can get their accounts funded and ready in time for today’s games.

Click here and Register: You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and ensure you are in a participating state. Enter the Code: When prompted, enter Promo Code WTOP to unlock the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Link a payment account using one of the secure methods provided in the app. To claim the full value of the bonus, a deposit of $100 is required. Users are not required to deposit the full $100 to participate; Chalkboard will provide a 100% match on whatever initial amount is deposited, up to that $100 cap.

Once the deposit is processed, the bonus funds will be credited to your account, doubling your bankroll for the all of today’s matchups.