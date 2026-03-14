Celebrini’s 3-point game powers Sharks to a 4-2 win over the Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Macklin Celebrini had two goals and an assist to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 4-2…

MONTREAL (AP) — Macklin Celebrini had two goals and an assist to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Collin Graf had a goal and two assists and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, which ended Montreal’s three-game winning streak. John Klingberg finished with two assists, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 25 shots.

Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal, and Noah Dobson had two assists. Jakub Dobes made 17 saves.

The Canadiens held third place in the Atlantic Division, four points behind the division-leading Buffalo Sabres with two games in hand, heading into Saturday’s games.

The Sharks were one point shy of the Los Angeles Kings for the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot, with two fewer games played.

Caufield opened the scoring at 7:21 in the first period, beating Nedeljkovic with a wrist shot for his career-best 38th goal of the season.

Celebrini tied the game with his 34th at 13:12. Ferraro later floated a wrist shot from the point and fooled Dobes before Celebrini’s attempt deflected off Graf’s leg, giving San Jose a 3-1 lead at 16:20 in the second.

Suzuki beat Nedeljkovic on the glove side with 2:22 remaining in the second to cut the lead.

Celebrini sealed the win, scoring his second of the game into an empty net at 17:56 in the third.

San Jose rookie forward Igor Chernyshov left early in the first period after a scary fall. Chernyshov collided with Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson in the neutral zone before losing his balance twice when he attempted to stand up. San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said Chernyshov was released from the hospital and will travel with the team to Ottawa.

The 33rd overall draft pick in 2024, Chernyshov was playing in his 16th NHL game and his first since being recalled from the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL. He has three goals and 11 points this season.

The Canadiens released a statement on social media, saying their thoughts were with Chernyshov.

Up next

Sharks: At Ottawa on Sunday.

Canadiens: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

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