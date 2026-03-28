Cedic Coward scores 24 points, including key late free throws, as Grizzlies defeat Bulls 125-124

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Cedric Coward scored 24 points, including a pair of free throws with 6.5 seconds left, and…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Cedric Coward scored 24 points, including a pair of free throws with 6.5 seconds left, and had nine rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies outlasted the Chicago Bulls 125-124 on Saturday night.

After Coward’s free throws, Josh Giddey made two foul shots with 4 seconds left to pull Chicago within one point. The Bulls had a chance to win after the Grizzlies turned over the ensuing inbound pass, but couldn’t get a shot off in time.

Tyler Burton finished with 18 points and Jahmai Mashack added 17 as Memphis snapped a five-game losing streak.

Matas Buzelis led Chicago with 29 points and Collin Sexton had 26 in a reserve role. Giddey had 18 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his 13th triple-double of the season for the Bulls, who have lost three straight.

The game was close throughout with neither team building a comfortable advantage. There seemed to be little flow and a lack of offense contributed to 1-on-1 play. Memphis stretched its advantage to 98-88 entering the fourth.

Both teams were playing the second night of back-to-back sets after each losing Friday — the Bulls at Oklahoma City and the Grizzlies at home to Houston. Neither team is making plans to play beyond the end of the regular season, instead waiting to see where they fall in the draft lottery.

Compounding the situation, both teams sat significant players for the game. Chicago had nine players on the injury list, while Memphis was without 11 players.

Both teams struggled from outside the arc through much of the first half. Four minutes before halftime, the teams were a combined 5 of 28 from 3-point range.

Up next

Bulls: At San Antonio on Monday night.

Grizzlies: Host Phoenix on Monday night.

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