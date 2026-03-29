Canadiens bring win streak into matchup with the Hurricanes

Montreal Canadiens (41-21-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (46-20-6, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5…

Montreal Canadiens (41-21-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (46-20-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -187, Canadiens +155; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina has a 46-20-6 record overall and a 26-9-2 record on its home ice. The Hurricanes are 25-6-3 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Montreal is 41-21-10 overall and 19-8-8 in road games. The Canadiens have a 17-6-5 record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Canadiens won 5-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has scored 25 goals with 48 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has 24 goals and 64 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has scored eight goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Canadiens: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Pyotr Kochetkov: out (hip).

Canadiens: Alexandre Texier: day to day (lower body), Patrik Laine: out (lower-body), Josh Anderson: day to day (illness), Kirby Dach: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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