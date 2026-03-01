Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Get $250 Bonus for Knicks-Spurs, Any NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

As the San Antonio Spurs travel to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks on March 1, 2026, new Caesars customers can take advantage of a valuable welcome offer. By applying the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM, users can secure a 100% first bet match up to $250 just in time for the 1:00 PM EST tip-off on ABC.







This promotion is designed to give bettors flexibility, allowing them to place their qualifying wager on this specific Sunday matchup in New York or apply it to any other NBA game scheduled for the remainder of the week.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM

For basketball fans looking to wager on the action at Madison Square Garden as the Knicks host the Spurs, here is a breakdown of the current sign-up offer.

To claim this bonus, new users must enter the code WTOP250BM during the registration process. Once the account is created, you can place a qualifying wager on the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks game or any other market. Whether the initial bet wins or loses, Caesars provides a 100% match up to $250, offering a safety net for your first experience betting on the NBA season.

New Caesars customers claiming this promotion for the Sunday afternoon clash between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks can wager with added confidence. The defining feature of this welcome offer is that the 100% first bet match—capped at $250—is awarded whether your initial wager wins or loses. This ensures that even if your prediction for the game at Madison Square Garden doesn’t go as planned, you still receive the bonus credit equivalent to your stake to use on future events.

There are specific requirements to keep in mind regarding the structure of the bonus. The potential $250 bonus bet is paid out as a single bet and cannot be broken down into smaller increments. To remain eligible, new users must place their first real-money wager within 30 days of opening the account, and the selected market must carry odds of -500 or longer. Once the qualifying wager is placed, the bonus credit is issued shortly thereafter and must be utilized within 30 days before it expires.

Use Caesars NBA Promo Today on San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks

For bettors looking to apply the Caesars welcome offer to this Sunday afternoon matchup, the latest lines show a virtually even contest.

With both the spread and moneyline set at standard -110 odds, the potential payout remains consistent regardless of which market you choose. If you place a maximum qualifying wager of $250 on the Spurs to cover the -1 spread or on either team’s moneyline, a winning bet would yield a profit of $227.27, resulting in a total payout of $477.27.

The statistics for the 2025 regular season support the tight betting lines. The San Antonio Spurs enter the game with a slightly superior Net Rating of 6.6, edging out the New York Knicks’ 6.1. This indicates the Spurs have been marginally more efficient regarding points scored versus allowed per 100 possessions. However, the Knicks hold the advantage on the glass with a Total Rebound Percentage of 52.3%, compared to San Antonio’s 51.8%. In a game where the spread is just a single point, New York’s ability to control rebounds at home could be the deciding factor against San Antonio’s overall efficiency.

How to Activate This Caesars Promo Code

Getting started with Caesars Sportsbook in time for the 1:00 PM EST tip-off on ABC is a straightforward process. By following these steps, you can ensure your account is set up and your welcome bonus is secured before the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks take the floor at Madison Square Garden.

Download and Register Begin by downloading the Caesars Sportsbook app or visiting the desktop site. During the account creation process, you will be asked to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Most importantly, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP250BM in the designated field to unlock the offer. Make a Deposit Once your account is registered, navigate to the cashier section. Select one of the secure payment methods available to fund your account. While the offer covers a match up to $250, you are free to deposit and wager a smaller amount. Place Your Qualifying Wager To activate the bonus, place your first real-money wager on the Spurs vs. Knicks game or any other eligible market. It is important to note that you do not have to deposit or wager the full $250 maximum. However, the bonus bet you receive will be equal to 100% of this initial stake. For example, a $50 first bet yields a $50 bonus, while a $250 wager maximizes the offer with a $250 bonus.

Once your bet is placed, you can settle in to watch the action at Madison Square Garden, knowing your stake is matched regardless of the game’s outcome.