Brewers rally for 6-2 win over Tampa Bay to spoil McClanahan’s first game appearance since 2023

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Gary Sánchez and Jake Bauers homered, Brice Turang drove in two runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Gary Sánchez and Jake Bauers homered, Brice Turang drove in two runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat Tampa Bay 6-2 on Tuesday night after Shane McClanahan held them hitless for 4 1/3 innings in his first appearance since 2023.

Jonathan Aranda and Nick Fortes hit solo shots for the Rays.

McClanahan underwent his second Tommy John surgery in August 2023 and then missed the entire 2025 season due to an inflamed nerve in his left triceps. In his return, McClanahan (0-1) allowed one walk and no hits through the first four innings before the Brewers got to him in the fifth.

Milwaukee trailed 2-0 when Sánchez drew a leadoff walk, Brandon Lockridge hit a one-out single and Joey Ortiz reached on a two-out walk to load the bases. Turang then singled into right.

As Sánchez and Lockridge scored, Turang got caught in a rundown and was tagged by center fielder Cedric Mullins before Ortiz crossed the plate. Turang was initially ruled out, but the call was overturned after replays showed Mullins lost control of the ball.

That enabled Ortiz’s run to count and gave Milwaukee a 3-2 lead.

Milwaukee added two runs off Cole Sulser in the sixth as Sánchez hit a 414-foot drive to center and Lockridge delivered an RBI double.

Tampa Bay left the bases loaded in the eighth when Abner Uribe retired Richie Palacios on a fly to right. Bauers made it 6-2 with a 376-foot drive to right-center off Yoendrys Gómez.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff (1-0) struck out six and allowed two runs, four hits and no walks in five innings. McClanahan struck out four and allowed three runs — two earned — as well as two walks and two hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Tampa Bay’s Yandy Díaz, who went 11 of 20 in the Rays’ first four games, was 0 for 4. He nearly led off the game with a homer for a second straight night, but his drive to left went just foul.

Up next

Drew Rasmussen (0-0, 1.80 ERA) starts for Tampa Bay and Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 1.80) pitches for Milwaukee on Wednesday.

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