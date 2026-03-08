Braves lefty Joey Wentz leaves spring game after awkward step covering first base

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Braves left-hander Joey Wentz left Sunday’s outing against the Tampa Bay Rays with a…

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Braves left-hander Joey Wentz left Sunday’s outing against the Tampa Bay Rays with a right leg injury from an awkward step while covering first base.

MLB.com reported that Wentz was carted off the field but walked into the clubhouse without assistance. The site said initial tests showed he avoided a serious injury.

Wentz, 28, was 5-7 with a 5.60 ERA for three teams last season. He was projected to compete for a spot in the Braves rotation, which has already lost Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep for at least part of the season after both had elbow surgery this spring.

Wentz entered Sunday’s game in the fifth inning and had two outs with a man on third when Taylor Walls laid down a bunt. Wentz went to cover first and stepped awkwardly on the base and collided with Walls, MLB.com reported.

The site said the team will evaluate Wentz again on Monday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.