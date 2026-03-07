Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer throws 4 no-hit innings in spring debut at age 41

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Max Scherzer had a vintage performance in his first spring training outing for the Toronto Blue…

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Max Scherzer had a vintage performance in his first spring training outing for the Toronto Blue Jays, with the 41-year-old throwing four no-hit innings in a 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner signed a $3 million, one-year contract in February and is entering his 19th big league season. He can earn another $10 million in performance bonuses.

Scherzer needed just 40 pitches to navigate his four innings on Saturday, throwing 29 strikes. He struck out one and walked one.

The eight-time All-Star was 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA over 17 starts for the Blue Jays last season before being a key contributor during the postseason. The veteran right-hander gave up one run over 4 1/3 innings in Game 7 of the World Series, which the Dodgers eventually won 5-4 in an 11-inning classic.

Scherzer has won two World Series titles, with Washington in 2019 and Texas in 2023. The eight-time All-Star is 221-117 with a 3.22 ERA for the Diamondbacks, Tigers, Nationals, Dodgers, Mets, Rangers and Blue Jays.

He ranks 11th on the career list with 3,489 strikeouts — 20 behind Hall of Famer Walter Johnson.

