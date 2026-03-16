Blue Jackets take on the Hurricanes after shootout win

Carolina Hurricanes (42-18-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (34-21-11, in the Metropolitan Division) Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7…

Carolina Hurricanes (42-18-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (34-21-11, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in a shootout.

Columbus is 8-7-4 against the Metropolitan Division and 34-21-11 overall. The Blue Jackets have a 31-4-8 record in games they score at least three goals.

Carolina has a 42-18-6 record overall and a 13-3-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes have a 17-6-1 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Hurricanes won 4-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Marchenko has 25 goals and 32 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 28 goals and 25 assists for the Hurricanes. Nikolaj Ehlers has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-1-4, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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