BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Secure Up To $500 In Bonuses For CBB, NBA, WBC

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The latest BetRivers promo code WTOP offer gives you the chance to unlock one of several welcome offers depending on your location when signing up. With college basketball conference tournaments in progress alongside the WBC and the NBA season continuing, now is a great time to get started. Click here and register.

We have a few different offers to go through. As mentioned before, the offer you receive depends on your physical location.

When you sign up in Pennsylvania or Michigan, you will have the opportunity to choose between these three options:

Second chance bonus bet up to $500

Win your first day or bet a bonus back ($250 in PA and $500 in MI) and 500 bonus spins

100% poker bonus match for up to $1,000

Next, let’s go through the New Jersey offer. This specifically gives up the chance to bet up to $250 knowing that you will get that amount back with a loss. The West Viriginia offer applies to the casino section of the app. You can win your first day or get up to $500 back alongside 250 in bonus spins. Whether you are targeting the college basketball slate, NBA games or the World Baseball Classic, now is a great time to sign up with BetRivers, as you will be able to lock in your rewards for a busy weekend.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP For College Hoops Today

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP New BetRivers User Offer PA, MI, NJ, WV Specific Offers Terms and Conditions New Users 21+ in eligible states Offer Confirmed March 13th, 2026

When you go to the sports section within the BetRivers app, you will instantly be greeted with SGP quick picks. These markets are a great introduction and will help you get familiar with the app. These are some of the trending options for today’s college basketball games:

Florida -7.5 1st half spread, Florida -11.5, over 159.5 total points (+350)

Ohio State vs. Michigan over 153.5 total points, Michigan -8.5 1st half spread, Michigan -13.5 (+340)

Ohio State moneyline, over 153.5 total points, Ohio State +6.5 1st half spread (+1000)

Wisconsin vs. Illinois over 155.5 total points, Illinois -4.5 1st half spread, Illinois -8.5 (+290)

Tennessee 1st half moneyline, Tennessee moneyline, over 147.5 total points (+380)

Ranked College Hoops Matchups

With conference tournaments progressing, today’s games have huge implications for Selection Sunday. We have plenty of rivalry games and teams looking to advance deep into their conference tournaments. Let’s take a look at the ranked games scheduled for today:

No. 23 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Illinois, 2:30 p.m. ET

No. 25 Tennessee vs. No. 22 Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 18 Purdue vs. No. 11 Nebraska, 6:30 p.m. ET

No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 2 Arizona, 7 p.m. ET

No. 14 Kansas vs. No. 5 Houston, 9:30 p.m. ET

Those who get second chance offers from BetRivers can bet on any of these matchups with their welcome offer.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Steps To Sign Up

Signing up with this offer from BetRivers is simple. Just click here or on any of the other links on this page to get started. During that process, you will have to input the code WTOP alongside basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. From there, make your initial deposit using any of the compatible payment methods. This will allow you to place your first wager or start playing casino games to activate the offer you qualify for from BetRivers.