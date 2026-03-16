BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus for NBA Games, March Madness This Week

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One of the best weeks of the entire year is upon us with March Madness starting, and all new users can get in on action by signing up with the BetRivers promo code WTOP. Start with NBA games like Lakers-Rockets, Spurs-Clippers and much more tonight, and get your NCAA Tournament wagers ready for this week when you create a new account.



The reward you get from BetRivers depends on your location when you register. Users in Pennsylvania and Michigan will be able to choose between these three options for the sportsbook or the casino:

100% poker bonus match up to $1,000

Win 1st day or get a bonus back ($250 in PA and $500 in MI) and 500 bonus spins

2nd chance bonus bet up to $500

Those who sign up in New Jersey will have the ability to bet up to $250. If that bet settles as a loss, you will get your stake returned in the form of bonuses. Lastly, West Virginia users will get a casino offer. Win your 1st day or get up to $500 back along with 250 in bonus spins.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP for NBA, March Madness Bonus

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP New BetRivers User Offer PA, MI, NJ, WV Offers Terms and Conditions New Users 21+ in Eligible States Date Last Verified March 16th, 2026

Set up your new account and take advantage of this fantastic welcome offer on BetRivers. As mentioned earlier, there are a couple different offers available based on the state you are located in, but either way this promo code offer is an excellent way to get your account started off on the right foot.

For tonight, there is a fun NBA slate highlighted by the Lakers vs. the Rockets and Spurs vs. Clippers, with March Madness starting later this week. Sign up today to get started.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: How to Get Started

New customers in four states can complete these easy steps to redeem a bonus for sports betting, casino games and poker:

Head to the sportsbook using the BetRivers promo code WTOP to activate the best BetRivers promo code offer in your state. Fill in the basic account info needed to verify your identity and age. It will ask for your date of birth, email and residential address. Make a deposit using a debit card, online banking or another accepted payment method. Place a second chance bet, start playing casino games or use your poker bonus.

NBA Betting Slate Monday, March 16

There are eight games to dive into for tonight’s NBA betting slate. It gets started at 7 p.m. ET and ends with a fun Western Conference game at 10 p.m. ET.

Below, we list the entire schedule for tonight: