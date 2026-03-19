BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus for March Madness Games (March 19)

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The beginning of the NCAA Tournament is one of the best sporting times of the year, and all new users excited about March Madness can get started by redeeming the BetRivers promo code WTOP. The first game officially tips off at 12:15 p.m. ET between TCU and Ohio State, and we have college basketball on for the rest of the day. This is your perfect opportunity to dive into the tournament today and redeem a fantastic welcome offer while doing so.



The reward you get from BetRivers depends on your location, which will be picked up from the device you use to register with. Users in Pennsylvania and Michigan will be able to choose between these three options for the sportsbook or the casino:

100% poker bonus match up to $1,000

Win 1st day or get a bonus back ($250 in PA and $500 in MI) and 500 bonus spins

2nd chance bonus bet up to $500

Those who sign up in New Jersey will have the ability to bet up to $250. If that bet settles as a loss, you will get your stake returned in the form of bonuses. Lastly, West Virginia users will get a casino offer. Win your 1st day or get up to $500 back along with 250 in bonus spins.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP for March Madness Bonus Today

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP New BetRivers User Offer PA, MI, NJ, WV Offers Terms and Conditions New Users 21+ in Eligible States Date Last Verified March 19th, 2026

Set up your new account and take advantage of this fantastic welcome offer on BetRivers. As mentioned earlier, there are a couple different offers available based on the state you are located in, but either way this promo code offer is an excellent way to get your account started off on the right foot.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Steps to Sign Up

New customers in four states can complete these easy steps to redeem a bonus for sports betting, casino games and poker:

Head to the sportsbook using the BetRivers promo code WTOP to activate the best BetRivers promo code offer in your state. Fill in the basic account info needed to verify your identity and age. It will ask for your date of birth, email and residential address. Make a deposit using a debit card, online banking or another accepted payment method. Place a second chance bet, start playing casino games or use your poker bonus.

March Madness Specials via BetRivers

It can be overwhelming trying to decide how to play 16 games, which is what is on the schedule for the NCAA Tournament today, and one good way to help make your betting decisions easier is to check out the specials offered by the sportsbooks.

BetRivers has a bunch of fun ones for the tournament, detailed below: