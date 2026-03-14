BetRivers Promo Code: Get $500 Bonus for NBA, CBB Conference Tournaments

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a huge day in basketball ahead of us between the NBA and college, the BetRivers promo code WTOP provides new users with a great opportunity to get in on the action. Bet on games like Houston vs. Arizona and Nuggets vs. Lakers to activate your offer. Click here to register.

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Those who sign up in New Jersey will have the ability to bet up to $250. If that bet settles as a loss, you will get your stake returned in the form of bonuses. Lastly, West Virginia users will get a casino offer. Win your 1st day or get up to $500 back along with 250 in bonus spins.

The college hoops slate is headlined by matchups like Wisconsin vs. Michigan, UConn vs. St. John’s and Duke vs. Virginia in key conference tournament games.

We also have a high-profile NBA game with the Nuggets visiting the Lakers tonight alongside two WBC games with Puerto Rico vs. Italy and Venezuela vs. Japan. Sign up now to lock in your offer and maximize your choices for today’s loaded sports schedule.

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We have a huge rivalry game between No. 6 UConn and No. 13 St. John’s tonight with the Big East Tournament title on the line at Madison Square Garden. The two teams split the regular season series, so tonight essentially serves as a rubber match.

This is a great option if you receive the $500 2nd chance offer. UConn comes in as -3.5 favorites, and maybe you think the Huskies will cover. You can bet up to $500 on that market, and if the bet settles as a loss, you will receive your stake back to use later on.

SGP Quick Picks

One of the best parts of the BetRivers app is the SGP quick picks for several sports. These are some of the great options for tonight:

Michigan -12.5, Wisconsin-Michigan over 88.5, Michigan -6.5 1st half spread (+205)

Houston-Arizona over 138.5, Arizona 1st half moneyline, Arizona -2.5 (+375)

Vanderbilt-Florida over 85.5, Florida 1st half moneyline, Florida moneyline (+155)

LeBron James and Austin Reaves EACH 20+ points, Luka Doncic 35+ points (+800)

Nikola Jokic 14+ rebounds and 35+ points, Nuggets moneyline (+650)

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Sign Up For $500 Welcome Offer

Start up a new account by clicking here and going through the registration process. There, you will have to provide basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, email, phone number and more. You will not have to enter a specific code, as clicking one of our links will automatically secure the offer you qualify for.

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