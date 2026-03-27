All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 1 0 1.000 — Boston 1 0 1.000 — New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 1 0 1.000 — Boston 1 0 1.000 — New York 1 0 1.000 — Toronto 0 0 .000 ½ Tampa Bay 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 1 0 1.000 — Cleveland 0 0 .000 ½ Kansas City 0 0 .000 ½ Chicago 0 1 .000 1 Minnesota 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 — Athletics 0 0 .000 ½ Seattle 0 0 .000 ½ Houston 0 1 .000 1 Texas 0 1 .000 1

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 1 0 1.000 — Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 — Washington 1 0 1.000 — Atlanta 0 0 .000 ½ Miami 0 0 .000 ½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 — St. Louis 1 0 1.000 — Chicago 0 1 .000 1 Cincinnati 0 1 .000 1 Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 — Colorado 0 0 .000 ½ Arizona 0 1 .000 1 San Diego 0 1 .000 1 San Francisco 0 1 .000 1

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 0

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Baltimore 2, Minnesota 1

Detroit 8, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 5, Texas 3

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 0

St. Louis 9, Tampa Bay 7

Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 0-0) at San Francisco (Ray 0-0), 4:35 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 0-0) at Atlanta (Sale 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-0) at Houston (Burrows 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (Valdez 0-0) at San Diego (King 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 0-0) at Seattle (Kirby 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Athletics at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 0

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 11, Pittsburgh 7

Milwaukee 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 10, Chicago Cubs 4

Detroit 8, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 5, Texas 3

St. Louis 9, Tampa Bay 7

Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 0-0) at San Francisco (Ray 0-0), 4:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 0-0) at Atlanta (Sale 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Valdez 0-0) at San Diego (King 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.