All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Boston
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Athletics
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Houston
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|San Diego
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 0
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 14, Chicago White Sox 2
Baltimore 2, Minnesota 1
Detroit 8, San Diego 2
Philadelphia 5, Texas 3
L.A. Angels 3, Houston 0
St. Louis 9, Tampa Bay 7
Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 0-0) at San Francisco (Ray 0-0), 4:35 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 0-0) at Atlanta (Sale 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-0) at Houston (Burrows 0-0), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit (Valdez 0-0) at San Diego (King 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 0-0) at Seattle (Kirby 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Athletics at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, San Francisco 0
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 11, Pittsburgh 7
Milwaukee 14, Chicago White Sox 2
Washington 10, Chicago Cubs 4
Detroit 8, San Diego 2
Philadelphia 5, Texas 3
St. Louis 9, Tampa Bay 7
Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 0-0) at San Francisco (Ray 0-0), 4:35 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 0-0) at Atlanta (Sale 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Valdez 0-0) at San Diego (King 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
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