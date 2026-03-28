Atlanta puts home win streak on the line against Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (19-55, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-33, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30…

Sacramento Kings (19-55, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-33, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -14.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the Hawks face Sacramento.

The Hawks have gone 21-16 at home. Atlanta ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 32.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 8.8.

The Kings are 6-30 on the road. Sacramento is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 49.4% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings are shooting 46.6% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 47.4% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks won 133-100 in the last meeting on Nov. 13. Johnson led the Hawks with 24 points, and Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 22.9 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 23.5 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the past 10 games.

Precious Achiuwa is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Kings. Maxime Raynaud is averaging 18.9 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 121.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 113.8 points, 44.3 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jock Landale: out (shoulder).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Russell Westbrook: out (foot), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Nique Clifford: day to day (foot), Killian Hayes: day to day (finger), Drew Eubanks: out for season (thumb), Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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