Petar Musa scores 2 goals, Dallas beats Toronto 3-2 in season opener for both teams

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Petar Musa scored two goals on Saturday night, Logan Farrington added a goal and an assist, and FC Dallas beat Toronto FC 3-2 in the season opener for both teams.

Toronto’s Djordje Mihailovic and Derrick Etienne Jr. each scored a goal.

Musa flicked a header, off a cross played by Farrington, inside the left post from the center of the area to cap the scoring in the 79th minute.

Michael Collodi had five saves for Dallas.

Toronto goalkeeper Luka Gavran did not record a save.

Musa opened the scoring in the ninth minute but Mihailovic answered with a goal off a perfectly-placed through ball played by Jonathan Osorio in the 15th to make it 1-1.

Farrington cut back to evade two defenders and then slipped a shot from the center of the area inside the right post to give Dallas a 2-1 lead in the 38th minute.

Etienne put away the rebound of a shot by Dániel Sallói to make it 2-2 in the 67th.

