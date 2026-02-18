Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol expected to miss start of season

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol is not expected to be ready for the start of…

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol is not expected to be ready for the start of the season.

The team is taking it slow with the 27-year-old right-hander in his comeback from surgery for a torn labrum. Graterol last pitched for the Dodgers in the 2024 World Series.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts told reporters Wednesday the hard-throwing Graterol won’t be on the active roster for opening day.

Graterol had surgery on his right shoulder in November 2024, soon after appearing in three World Series games for the champion Dodgers against the New York Yankees. His only other games for Los Angeles that year were seven relief appearances (2.45 ERA in 7 1/3 innings) during the regular season, when he missed time with shoulder inflammation and a hamstring strain.

He agreed in January to a $2.8 million contract for this season to avoid salary arbitration. He can become a free agent next offseason.

Graterol has a career record of 11-9 with a 2.78 ERA and 11 saves. He has thrown only 181 innings over five seasons with the Dodgers, though he had a 1.20 ERA in 2023 while setting career highs with 67 1/3 innings and 68 appearances.

Los Angeles acquired Graterol from Minnesota at the start of spring training in 2020 in a trade that sent Kenta Maeda to the Twins.

