Zielinski scores last-gasp winner as Serie A leader Inter beats Juventus 3-2 to stay 8 points ahead

Piotr Zielinski scored a last-minute winner as Serie A leader Inter Milan beat Juventus 3-2 to stay eight points ahead of second-placed AC Milan on Saturday.

Juventus twice came from behind and overcame a red card but finally capitulated in the 90th when Zielinski drove in a low shot after being set up by Yann Bisseck near the penalty area.

The defeat dropped Juve one place to fifth behind Roma, which has a better goal difference and can move into third spot if it wins at defending champion Napoli on Sunday.

Juventus left back Andrea Cambiaso scored at both ends in the first half.

He inadvertently deflected Luis Henrique’s cross past his goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio in the 17th minute, then latched on to a right-wing cross from American midfielder Weston McKennie in the 26th.

Juve’s chances were hampered when defender Pierre Kalulu was sent off for a second yellow card late in the first half after fouling Alessandro Bastoni, who moments earlier had missed a golden chance from close range.

Inter regained the lead in the 76th when forward Pio Esposito headed in powerfully from Federico Dimarco’s left-wing cross. Manuel Locatelli equalized from another McKennie cross in the 83rd to ensure a tense finish.

Zielinski ensured Inter notched a sixth straight win overall.

Como loses ground to Atalanta

Como’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification were dealt a blow by visiting Fiorentina.

Nicolo Fagioli and Moise Kean scored in 2-1 win for Fiorentina at Como’s Guiseppe Sinigaglia stadium.

The day got worse for Como as Champions League-chasing rival Atalanta won 2-0 at Lazio to move one point above in sixth place, thanks to a penalty from midfielder Ederson in the 41st minute and a second-half effort from Poland’s Nicola Zalewski.

Como’s defeat came days after it advanced to the semifinals of the Coppa Italia for the first time in 40 years by beating Italian champion Napoli.

An impressive campaign could yet see it secure a place in next season’s Champions League, but the loss to relegation-fighting Fiorentina was a setback.

Fagioli put Como ahead in the 26th from close range after his first effort was blocked. Kean scored from the penalty spot nine minutes into the second half.

Como created a number of chances as it tried to get back into the game and the pressure told when Fabiano Parisi fired into his own net in the 77th. But it couldn’t find an equalizer and ended the game with 10 men when Alvaro Morata was sent off in the 89th.

On Friday, Luka Modrić scored a late winner for AC Milan to beat Pisa 2-1.

