Spanish soccer federation president says Spain will host the final of the 2030 World Cup

MADRID (AP) — Spain will host the final of the 2030 World Cup the president of the Spanish soccer federation said Monday.

FIFA has not yet said where it plans to stage the decisive match of a tournament that will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco. But Rafael Louzán told reporters at a media event that the title match will be in Spain, although he did not specify in which city or venue it would be played.

“Spain will lead the World Cup and the final will be held here,” Louzán said Monday, without elaborating.

Real Madrid’s recently renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium has been long touted by Spanish media as the venue for the final, but recently there had been reports that Morocco could end up hosting the match.

Morocco was hoping to host the final at the under-construction Hassan II Stadium, set to be the largest soccer arena in the world with a capacity of 115,000 after its planned completion in 2028. But a chaotic final of the Africa Cup of Nations this month reflected badly on Morocco and it may have cost the country a chance to stage the World Cup final.

Barcelona also renovated its Camp Nou stadium and it could also bid for the final.

The 2030 World Cup will also see Latin American countries Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay each host a match as part of the celebration of the tournament’s centennial.

