Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NFL Championship Weekend

New players will receive a 100% deposit match to start. This promo will provide a full match on any first deposit up to $100.

Although players can use these bonuses on a wide range of markets, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NFL games. By the end of the night, the Super Bowl matchup will be set. New players who take advantage of this Sleeper promo can go big on the AFC and NFC title games.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Offers $100 Sign-Up Bonus

This Sleeper promo is a great way to test out the easy-to-use app. Create an account and make a cash deposit using any of the preferred payment methods. This promo will unlock up to $100 in bonuses.

From there, make picks on the Broncos-Patriots or Seahawks-Rams games. New users will be able to build entries on the NFL or any other sport. There is no shortage of options available for sports fans this weekend.

Getting Started With Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Setting up a new account on Sleeper is a quick and stress-free process. For a detailed outline of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using any of the available payment methods (online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit card, debit card, etc.)

New users will recieve a 100% match for up to $100 in bonuses. Use these bonuses to make picks on the NFL or any other sport.

NFL Championship Weekend Preview

The Denver Broncos will be without Bo Nix for the first time this season after he fractured his ankle against Buffalo last week. With that said, Denver is led by its dominant defense. Drake Maye will have to navigate life against a great pass rush.

The second game will feature two familiar foes. The Seattle Seahawks needed a crazy second half comeback to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. These two split the regular-season series.

Sleeper will have tons of ways to make picks on all the NFL stars on Sunday. Go all in on Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye, Sam Darnold, Jarrett Stidham, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and more.

