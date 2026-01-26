Live Radio
Home » Sports » Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

January 26, 2026, 1:17 PM

Wake Forest at Pittsburgh — ACCN, Fubo Sports

Providence at Villanova — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Robert Morris at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Milwaukee at Philadelphia — NBC, Peacock

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up