Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Wake Forest at Pittsburgh — ACCN, Fubo Sports Providence at Villanova — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports…

Wake Forest at Pittsburgh — ACCN, Fubo Sports

Providence at Villanova — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Robert Morris at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Milwaukee at Philadelphia — NBC, Peacock

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.