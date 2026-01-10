Jackson and Memphis take on the Nets in non-conference play

Brooklyn Nets (11-24, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-22, 10th in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday,…

Brooklyn Nets (11-24, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-22, 10th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies host the Brooklyn Nets in a non-conference matchup.

The Grizzlies are 8-11 on their home court. Memphis is third in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 46.4 rebounds. Santi Aldama paces the Grizzlies with 6.7 boards.

The Nets have gone 6-9 away from home. Brooklyn is 8-19 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Grizzlies average 115.2 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 114.2 the Nets allow. The Nets are shooting 44.7% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 46.5% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Aldama is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Michael Porter Jr. is scoring 25.9 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Nets. Egor Demin is averaging 14.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 116.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 106.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: John Konchar: out (thumb), Ja Morant: out (calf), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (jaw), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Ben Saraf: out (knee), E.J. Liddell: out (knee).

