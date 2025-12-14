Novak and Coughlin win mixed team. A.J. Ewart among 5 players to earn PGA cards at Q-school

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Novak made three straight birdies on the back nine and Lauren Coughlin finished off their…

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Novak made three straight birdies on the back nine and Lauren Coughlin finished off their 9-under 63 in modified fourballs for a three-shot victory Sunday in the Grant Thornton Invitational, the second team title this year for Novak.

They were challenged primarily by Chris Gotterup and Jennifer Kupcho until the par-5 17th at Tiburon Golf Club.

Gotterup and Kupcho both missed the green in tough spots and had to work hard for par. Novak and Coughlin were in the final group behind them, and Novak poured in a 6-foot birdie putt that gave them a a two-shot lead going to the final hole.

Coughlin’s birdie putt helped them set a tournament record at 28-under 188. They finished three ahead of Gotterup and Kupcho (63), Denny McCarthy and Nelly Korda (63), and Michael Brennan and Charley Hull (65).

Novak also won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Ben Griffin.

PGA Tour

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A.J. Ewart of Canada shot a 4-under 66 on the Dye Valley course at TPC Sawgrass and was one of five players who earned PGA Tour cards through the 72-hole qualifying tournament.

Dylan Wu got the final card, holing a 15-foot birdie putt on the first sudden-death playoff hole against Ben Silverman. Wu made a 30-foot eagle putt on the 16th hole and shot 66.

Ewart finished at 14-under 266. Adam Svensson of Canada (66), Alejandro Tosti of Argentina (67) and Marcel Rozo of Colombia (69) tied for second and got the other three cards. Rozo had a tough par on the final hole to avoid a playoff.

The next 40 players and ties at Q-school have full Korn Ferry Tour cards for 2026.

European tour and Sunshine Tour

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Jayden Schaper ended a duel with defending champion Shaun Norris by hitting hybrid out of a fairway bunker to 18 feet in a playoff and holing the eagle putt from just off the 18th green to win Alfred Dunhill Championship for his first European tour title.

Schaper, a runner-up last week in the Nedbank Golf Challenge, chipped in for birdie on the 16th hole and closed with a 4-under 67. Norris shot 62 in the final round to match him at 16-under 198.

Norris missed a 30-foot eagle attempt in the playoff that set the stage for Schaper.

The tournament was shortened to 54 holes because of rain that washed out the third round on Saturday at Royal Johannesburg Club.

Other tours

Marc Leishman birdied his final hole to salvage a 4-under 76 to win the Victorian PGA Championship by one shot for his first title in his native Australia in 17 years. … Bjorn Hellgren of Sweden holed a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 5-under 67 for a one-shot victory over Jack Thompson in the Saudi Open, giving Hellgren his first Asian Tour title.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.