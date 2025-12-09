Mike Trout remains in the mix for U.S. in the World Baseball Classic, but questions linger

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mike Trout, the U.S. captain at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, remains under consideration as the…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mike Trout, the U.S. captain at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, remains under consideration as the roster for the 2026 tournament takes shape.

Manager Mark DeRosa said Tuesday that Trout is “in the mix” for one of the final spots, assuming Trout is healthy and comfortable with his role.

“We’re talking to him, we’re talking to a couple other players, and trying to figure out what Mike wants to do,” DeRosa said at the winter meetings.

The three-time American League MVP remains in a complicated place for the U.S., scheduled to play its first game of the tournament March 6 against Brazil in Houston.

A bruised left knee sent him to the injured list in May. It’s the same knee that required meniscus surgery in 2024, and the lingering issues kept him mostly at designated hitter last season. He still hit 26 home runs in 130 games, but his .232/.359/.439 slash line and elevated strikeout rate fueled questions about his health and WBC availability.

Trout has to weigh the spring training tournament against preparing for his 16th major league season. And DeRosa has to weigh carrying a full-time DH on a short, high-leverage roster.

“He’s got to be ready for ’26 with the Angels,” DeRosa said. “He didn’t play much defensively, if at all, so it’s a give and take — what he wants to do, what he feels comfortable with.”

The U.S. announced four more position players on Tuesday: designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, infielders Gunnar Henderson and Brice Turang and catcher Will Smith. They join captain Aaron Judge, outfielders Corbin Carroll and Pete Crow-Armstrong, and catcher Cal Raleigh.

National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes heads pitchers that include left-hander Matthew Boyd and reliever Garrett Whitlock.

General manager Mike Hill said his focus shifts heavily to pitching.

“We were respectful of everyone’s season and making sure they got through healthy,” Hill said. “Now that we’re into the offseason and gearing up for the tournament, we’ll amp up our pitching process. We’ll be spending the next few weeks finalizing the roster and trying to build the deepest staff we can.”

Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal remains high on the wish list.

“We want our best to participate,” Hill said. “He is obviously the two time reigning Cy Young Award winner, so there’s no question about his ability with all of our pitching. You know, we’re trying.”

Mexico announced Tuesday that outfielders Jarren Duran and Randy Arozarena will play for it. Australia said reliever Liam Hendriks will be on its roster. The Dominican Republic this week added infielder Elly De La Cruz and third baseman Junior Caminero.

DeRosa said his goal is to build a roster with defense, speed, versatility, balance. DeRosa is fueled by the 3-2 loss to Japan in the 2023 final, when Shohei Ohtani ended the game by striking out then-Angels teammate Trout.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.