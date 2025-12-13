JuJu Watkins attends USA Basketball camp and focuses on leadership during ACL rehab

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — JuJu Watkins made the most of her brief trip to the USA Basketball senior national team…

While she wasn’t able to participate in the on-court activities because the Southern California star is still recovering from an ACL injury she suffered last March, Watkins saw the invitation as an opportunity to grow her leadership abilities.

“It’s enough just being (here) and feeling the energy, that’s mostly what I’ve picked up on,” the reigning AP Player of the Year said. “Hearing everyone’s voices, the communications, the leadership, it’s something that you can see automatically. It brings up your standards, so I’ll definitely be taking some of these lessons back to USC to continue to grow as a leader and a player.”

Watkins was able to get up a few stationary shots with coaches after practice was over, which was a positive step in her rehab.

“Whatever I can do, I am trying to maximize that,” she said.

Watkins had announced in September that she would miss the entire college season to give her full attention to rehab. She said Friday that she had tried to put off the decision whether to play for as long as possible, but in the end she “had to come to terms with where I was at. Getting over that mental curve has been the biggest thing.”

U.S. coach Kara Lawson said it was important that Watkins, who will be a vital part of the team in the future, to attend the camp.

“We wanted her here … I think you can see that there’s a great deal of talent there, and that’s somebody that is going to be in the conversation, obviously, in the future,” Lawson said. “We were really intentional about inviting her here and having her be a part of it. I think there’s great value in having her observe and be around the group, and then just the connectivity.”

Watkins was around only on Thursday and Friday because she returned to Los Angeles for the 16th-ranked Trojans’ game against No. 1 UConn on Saturday. She was on their bench slapping hands with her teammates after the pregame warmups ended.

Being at camp gave her a chance to connect in person with Paige Bueckers. Watkins said Bueckers has been great in helping her with her ACL rehab. Bueckers missed the 2022-23 season with her own ACL tear.

“She’s been checking on me every couple months. Great person,” Watkins said. “So to be here with her, and see her kill it, and see her on the other side of it, it’s very inspiring. She’s just helped me throughout the process of sending the texts, checking in on me, that’s meant a great deal.”

Watkins said she had always wanted to be part of the senior team. The Olympics are in her hometown of Los Angeles in 2028.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to be in this atmosphere, so to live out those dreams, even though it looks different, I’m still blessed to be here,” she said.

