Dyson Daniels and Onyeka Okongwu lead the Hawks past the 76ers, 120-117

ATLANTA (AP) — Dyson Daniels had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Onyeka Okongwu added 20 points and 15 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Philadelphia 76ers 120-117 on Sunday night.

Quentin Grimes had a chance to force overtime, but his 3-point attempt at the buzzer went in and out to dramatically give the Hawks their 15th win of the season.

Daniels was 13 of 19 from the field. Vít Krejci added 19 points, and Zaccharie Risacher had 15.

Paul George led Philadelphia with 35 points, VJ Edgecombe had 26 and Joel Embiid finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds. The 76ers led only once, at 47-46 in the second quarter.

Edgecombe kept the 76ers in it with 17 points in the third quarter as George and Joel Embiid watched from the bench.

The Sixers were without their do-it-all point guard Tyrese Maxey due to illness for the second-consecutive game.

Daniels scored with just over a minute remaining to give the Hawks a 118-114 lead. Grimes responded with a 3-pointer. Joel Embiid had a critical defensive rebound, giving the Sixers possession with 41 seconds left. Several three point attempts fell short, and the Hawks narrowly escaped.

Up next

Hawks: At Charlotte on Thursday night.

76ers: At New York on Friday night.

