DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for 49ers-Colts, Xmas Week NFL Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

DraftKings Promo Code for Monday Night Football

San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts

San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds

Bet Type San Francisco 49ers Indianapolis Colts Spread -4.5 (-105) +4.5 (-115) Moneyline -225 +185 Total Points Over 46.5 (-102) Under 46.5 (-118)

With a compelling Monday Night Football Week 16 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts on the horizon, this is an excellent time to leverage the latest DraftKings promo code and score $200 in bonus bets.Bet $5 on Christmas Week NFL and NBA games, and if you get it right, score a $200 bonus along with your natural winnings on the wager. It’s a simple setup, and it’s also one of the best new player welcome bonuses available this holiday season.New DraftKings customers can capitalize on an exciting offer for the Monday Night Football clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts. For example, a new user could place a $5 moneyline bet on the 49ers or Colts, and if their chosen team wins the game, the bonus is theirs. This offer provides a significant potential upside for new bettors looking to get in on the NFL action.A compelling non-conference showdown is on the schedule as the San Francisco 49ers travel to face the Indianapolis Colts. The game is set to kick off from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, December 22, 2025, at 8:15 PM ET. As the contest will be played indoors on an artificial surface, weather conditions will not play a role. This late-season matchup presents a fascinating clash of styles, with the 49ers pushing for playoff security amid a grueling schedule while the Colts search for identity and momentum under head coach Shane Steichen. The host Indianapolis Colts have leaned on a high-scoring offense that puts up 27.7 points per game. In contrast, the San Francisco 49ers have showcased their own brand of offensive prowess, excelling in critical situations with an impressive 49.2% conversion rate on third downs.Odds as of December 22, 2025 from DraftKings. The San Francisco 49ers enter Lucas Oil Stadium as solid road favorites, with their moneyline odds of -225 suggesting a significant edge. The point spread opened with the 49ers favored by 3 points and has since moved to -4.5, indicating that early betting action has sided with the visitors. Moneyline (vig-free): 49ers ~66.4%, Colts ~33.6%. San Francisco’s favoritism is well-supported by recent trends. The 49ers have won their last four games and are a remarkable 8-2 (.800) against the spread (ATS) as a favorite this season. They have been particularly dominant on the road as a favorite, covering the spread in their last five such contests. Despite their recent struggles, having lost their last four games, the Indianapolis Colts have been a profitable bet as an underdog. They boast an impressive 4-1 (.800) ATS record in their last five games when getting points. However, a concerning trend for Indianapolis is their performance in the national spotlight; they are 0-5 ATS in their last five primetime games. With the total set at 46.5, it’s worth noting that the over has hit in five of the 49ers’ last seven road games, while the game being played indoors negates any potential weather impact on scoring.