DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for 49ers-Colts, Xmas Week NFL Games

San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis ColtsA compelling non-conference showdown is on the schedule as the San Francisco 49ers travel to face the Indianapolis Colts. The game is set to kick off from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, December 22, 2025, at 8:15 PM ET. As the contest will be played indoors on an artificial surface, weather conditions will not play a role. This late-season matchup presents a fascinating clash of styles, with the 49ers pushing for playoff security amid a grueling schedule while the Colts search for identity and momentum under head coach Shane Steichen. The host Indianapolis Colts have leaned on a high-scoring offense that puts up 27.7 points per game. In contrast, the San Francisco 49ers have showcased their own brand of offensive prowess, excelling in critical situations with an impressive 49.2% conversion rate on third downs.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds
|Bet Type
|San Francisco 49ers
|Indianapolis Colts
|Spread
|-4.5 (-105)
|+4.5 (-115)
|Moneyline
|-225
|+185
|Total Points
|Over 46.5 (-102)
|Under 46.5 (-118)