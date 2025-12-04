Crown Australian Open Scores

Thursday
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $1.3 million
Yardage: 7,086; Par: 71
First Round
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|31-34—65
|Carlos Ortiz, Mexico
|30-35—65
|Elvis Smylie, Australia
|30-35—65
|Cameron Adam, Scotland
|31-36—67
|Clement Charmasson, France
|32-35—67
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark
|33-34—67
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand
|32-36—68
|Corey Lamb, Australia
|32-36—68
|Stephen Leaney, Australia
|31-37—68
|Wade Ormsby, Australia
|33-35—68
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|31-37—68
|Josele Ballester, Spain
|34-35—69
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|32-37—69
|Cameron Davis, Australia
|33-36—69
|Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe
|34-35—69
|Richard Green, Australia
|33-36—69
|Michael Hollick, South Africa
|31-38—69
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|34-35—69
|Curtis Luck, Australia
|35-34—69
|Stefano Mazzoli, Italy
|35-34—69
|James Morrison, England
|31-38—69
|Sebastian Munoz, Colombia
|35-34—69
|Daniel Rodrigues, Portugal
|33-36—69
|Adam Scott, Australia
|34-35—69
|John Senden, Australia
|32-37—69
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|35-35—70
|Jack Buchanan, Australia
|35-35—70
|Sean Crocker, United States
|35-35—70
|Ben Henkel, Australia
|35-35—70
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|33-37—70
|Marc Leishman, Australia
|32-38—70
|Hunter Logan, United States
|36-34—70
|James Marchesani, Australia
|34-36—70
|Matthew McCarty, United States
|35-35—70
|Jake McLeod, Australia
|34-36—70
|Jediah Morgan, Australia
|33-37—70
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|36-34—70
|Caleb Surratt, United States
|33-37—70
|Harry Takis, Australia
|33-37—70
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
|36-34—70
|Robin Williams, South Africa
|32-38—70
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand
|35-36—71
|Joshua Berry, England
|34-37—71
|Davis Bryant, United States
|34-37—71
|Gregorio De Leo, Italy
|32-39—71
|Wenyi Ding, China
|33-38—71
|Jye Halls, Australia
|35-36—71
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan
|37-34—71
|Brendan Jones, Australia
|33-38—71
|Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand
|33-38—71
|Geoff Ogilvy, Australia
|33-38—71
|Blake Proverbs, Australia
|35-36—71
|Rocco Repetto Taylor, Spain
|34-37—71
|Brett Rumford, Australia
|36-35—71
|Quim Vidal, Spain
|34-37—71
|Nick Voke, New Zealand
|35-36—71
|Nathan Barbieri, Australia
|34-38—72
|Haydn Barron, Australia
|34-38—72
|Austin Bautista, Australia
|32-40—72
|Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico
|35-37—72
|Ugo Coussaud, France
|38-34—72
|Will Florimo, Australia
|33-39—72
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain
|34-38—72
|Matthew Griffin, Australia
|36-36—72
|Tyler Hodge, New Zealand
|35-37—72
|Cameron John, Australia
|33-39—72
|Nathan Kimsey, England
|36-36—72
|Romain Langasque, France
|36-36—72
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|35-37—72
|Kerry Mountcastle, New Zealand
|35-37—72
|Kaito Sato, Japan
|34-38—72
|Jack Senior, England
|35-37—72
|Alex Simpson, Australia
|36-36—72
|Daniel Young, Scotland
|36-36—72
|Jimmy Zheng, New Zealand
|33-39—72
|Steve Allan, Australia
|34-39—73
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|35-38—73
|Lachlan Barker, Australia
|34-39—73
|Andrew Campbell, Australia
|33-40—73
|Jak Carter, Australia
|36-37—73
|Greg Chalmers, Australia
|33-40—73
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium
|34-39—73
|Quinnton Croker, Australia
|36-37—73
|Ben Eccles, Australia
|35-38—73
|Daniel Gale, Australia
|35-38—73
|Josh Geary, New Zealand
|35-38—73
|Jordan Gumberg, United States
|36-37—73
|Charley Hoffman, United States
|33-40—73
|Andrew Johnston, England
|33-40—73
|Tobias Jonsson, Sweden
|35-38—73
|David Law, Scotland
|35-38—73
|Ollie Marsh, Australia
|35-38—73
|Connor McKinney, Australia
|35-38—73
|David Micheluzzi, Australia
|31-42—73
|Jack Munro, Australia
|37-36—73
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|36-37—73
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|34-39—73
|Ryan Peake, Australia
|36-37—73
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|36-37—73
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|36-37—73
|Jack Thompson, Australia
|35-38—73
|Tom Vaillant, France
|38-35—73
|Brady Watt, Australia
|35-38—73
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|36-37—73
|Matthew Baldwin, England
|34-40—74
|Filippo Celli, Italy
|37-37—74
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|38-36—74
|Jordan Doull, Australia
|39-35—74
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England
|35-39—74
|Joel Girrbach, Switzerland
|38-36—74
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|37-37—74
|Matt Jones, Australia
|38-36—74
|Jason Norris, Australia
|35-39—74
|Yannik Paul, Germany
|34-40—74
|David Puig, Spain
|34-40—74
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland
|38-36—74
|Karl Vilips, Australia
|36-38—74
|Christopher Wood, Australia
|35-39—74
|Sam Bairstow, England
|37-38—75
|Oliver Bekker, South Africa
|37-38—75
|Adam Bland, Australia
|37-38—75
|Andrew Evans, Australia
|33-42—75
|Dylan Gardner, Australia
|39-36—75
|Jeffrey Guan, Australia
|37-38—75
|Andreas Halvorsen, Norway
|37-38—75
|Simon Hawkes, Australia
|34-41—75
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|37-38—75
|Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand
|39-36—75
|Jay Mackenzie, Australia
|38-37—75
|Clement Sordet, France
|33-42—75
|Jasper Stubbs, Australia
|37-38—75
|Christopher Malec, United States
|38-38—76
|Siddharth Nadimpalli, Australia
|37-39—76
|Blake Phillips, Australia
|38-38—76
|Anthony Quayle, Australia
|36-40—76
|Lincoln Tighe, Australia
|36-40—76
|Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa
|35-41—76
|Jack Yule, England
|36-40—76
|Phoenix Campbell, Australia
|37-40—77
|Andres Gallegos, Argentina
|39-38—77
|Brad Kennedy, Australia
|37-40—77
|Peter Lonard, Australia
|37-40—77
|Freddy Schott, Germany
|38-39—77
|Michael Wright, Australia
|37-40—77
|Andrew Martin, Australia
|37-41—78
|Jye Pickin, Australia
|39-39—78
|Matias Sanchez, Australia
|35-43—78
|Maximilian Steinlechner, Austria
|39-39—78
|Mike Toorop, Netherlands
|37-41—78
|Tim Hart, Australia
|41-38—79
|Pongsapak Laopakdee, Thailand
|37-42—79
|Danny Willett, England
|37-42—79
|James Conran, Australia
|38-43—81
|Rod Pampling, Australia
|38-43—81
|William Bruyeres, Australia
|38-44—82
|Harrison Crowe, Australia
|39-43—82
