Crown Australian Open Scores

Thursday

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $1.3 million

Yardage: 7,086; Par: 71

First Round

Ryan Fox, New Zealand 31-34—65 Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 30-35—65 Elvis Smylie, Australia 30-35—65 Cameron Adam, Scotland 31-36—67 Clement Charmasson, France 32-35—67 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark 33-34—67 Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 32-36—68 Corey Lamb, Australia 32-36—68 Stephen Leaney, Australia 31-37—68 Wade Ormsby, Australia 33-35—68 Eddie Pepperell, England 31-37—68 Josele Ballester, Spain 34-35—69 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 32-37—69 Cameron Davis, Australia 33-36—69 Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe 34-35—69 Richard Green, Australia 33-36—69 Michael Hollick, South Africa 31-38—69 Min Woo Lee, Australia 34-35—69 Curtis Luck, Australia 35-34—69 Stefano Mazzoli, Italy 35-34—69 James Morrison, England 31-38—69 Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 35-34—69 Daniel Rodrigues, Portugal 33-36—69 Adam Scott, Australia 34-35—69 John Senden, Australia 32-37—69 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 35-35—70 Jack Buchanan, Australia 35-35—70 Sean Crocker, United States 35-35—70 Ben Henkel, Australia 35-35—70 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 33-37—70 Marc Leishman, Australia 32-38—70 Hunter Logan, United States 36-34—70 James Marchesani, Australia 34-36—70 Matthew McCarty, United States 35-35—70 Jake McLeod, Australia 34-36—70 Jediah Morgan, Australia 33-37—70 Cameron Smith, Australia 36-34—70 Caleb Surratt, United States 33-37—70 Harry Takis, Australia 33-37—70 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 36-34—70 Robin Williams, South Africa 32-38—70 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 35-36—71 Joshua Berry, England 34-37—71 Davis Bryant, United States 34-37—71 Gregorio De Leo, Italy 32-39—71 Wenyi Ding, China 33-38—71 Jye Halls, Australia 35-36—71 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 37-34—71 Brendan Jones, Australia 33-38—71 Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand 33-38—71 Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 33-38—71 Blake Proverbs, Australia 35-36—71 Rocco Repetto Taylor, Spain 34-37—71 Brett Rumford, Australia 36-35—71 Quim Vidal, Spain 34-37—71 Nick Voke, New Zealand 35-36—71 Nathan Barbieri, Australia 34-38—72 Haydn Barron, Australia 34-38—72 Austin Bautista, Australia 32-40—72 Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 35-37—72 Ugo Coussaud, France 38-34—72 Will Florimo, Australia 33-39—72 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 34-38—72 Matthew Griffin, Australia 36-36—72 Tyler Hodge, New Zealand 35-37—72 Cameron John, Australia 33-39—72 Nathan Kimsey, England 36-36—72 Romain Langasque, France 36-36—72 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 35-37—72 Kerry Mountcastle, New Zealand 35-37—72 Kaito Sato, Japan 34-38—72 Jack Senior, England 35-37—72 Alex Simpson, Australia 36-36—72 Daniel Young, Scotland 36-36—72 Jimmy Zheng, New Zealand 33-39—72 Steve Allan, Australia 34-39—73 Adri Arnaus, Spain 35-38—73 Lachlan Barker, Australia 34-39—73 Andrew Campbell, Australia 33-40—73 Jak Carter, Australia 36-37—73 Greg Chalmers, Australia 33-40—73 Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 34-39—73 Quinnton Croker, Australia 36-37—73 Ben Eccles, Australia 35-38—73 Daniel Gale, Australia 35-38—73 Josh Geary, New Zealand 35-38—73 Jordan Gumberg, United States 36-37—73 Charley Hoffman, United States 33-40—73 Andrew Johnston, England 33-40—73 Tobias Jonsson, Sweden 35-38—73 David Law, Scotland 35-38—73 Ollie Marsh, Australia 35-38—73 Connor McKinney, Australia 35-38—73 David Micheluzzi, Australia 31-42—73 Jack Munro, Australia 37-36—73 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 36-37—73 Renato Paratore, Italy 34-39—73 Ryan Peake, Australia 36-37—73 Jason Scrivener, Australia 36-37—73 Shubhankar Sharma, India 36-37—73 Jack Thompson, Australia 35-38—73 Tom Vaillant, France 38-35—73 Brady Watt, Australia 35-38—73 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 36-37—73 Matthew Baldwin, England 34-40—74 Filippo Celli, Italy 37-37—74 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 38-36—74 Jordan Doull, Australia 39-35—74 Alex Fitzpatrick, England 35-39—74 Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 38-36—74 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 37-37—74 Matt Jones, Australia 38-36—74 Jason Norris, Australia 35-39—74 Yannik Paul, Germany 34-40—74 David Puig, Spain 34-40—74 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 38-36—74 Karl Vilips, Australia 36-38—74 Christopher Wood, Australia 35-39—74 Sam Bairstow, England 37-38—75 Oliver Bekker, South Africa 37-38—75 Adam Bland, Australia 37-38—75 Andrew Evans, Australia 33-42—75 Dylan Gardner, Australia 39-36—75 Jeffrey Guan, Australia 37-38—75 Andreas Halvorsen, Norway 37-38—75 Simon Hawkes, Australia 34-41—75 Lucas Herbert, Australia 37-38—75 Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand 39-36—75 Jay Mackenzie, Australia 38-37—75 Clement Sordet, France 33-42—75 Jasper Stubbs, Australia 37-38—75 Christopher Malec, United States 38-38—76 Siddharth Nadimpalli, Australia 37-39—76 Blake Phillips, Australia 38-38—76 Anthony Quayle, Australia 36-40—76 Lincoln Tighe, Australia 36-40—76 Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa 35-41—76 Jack Yule, England 36-40—76 Phoenix Campbell, Australia 37-40—77 Andres Gallegos, Argentina 39-38—77 Brad Kennedy, Australia 37-40—77 Peter Lonard, Australia 37-40—77 Freddy Schott, Germany 38-39—77 Michael Wright, Australia 37-40—77 Andrew Martin, Australia 37-41—78 Jye Pickin, Australia 39-39—78 Matias Sanchez, Australia 35-43—78 Maximilian Steinlechner, Austria 39-39—78 Mike Toorop, Netherlands 37-41—78 Tim Hart, Australia 41-38—79 Pongsapak Laopakdee, Thailand 37-42—79 Danny Willett, England 37-42—79 James Conran, Australia 38-43—81 Rod Pampling, Australia 38-43—81 William Bruyeres, Australia 38-44—82 Harrison Crowe, Australia 39-43—82

