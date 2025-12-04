Live Radio
Crown Australian Open Scores

The Associated Press

December 4, 2025, 1:16 PM

Thursday

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $1.3 million

Yardage: 7,086; Par: 71

First Round

Ryan Fox, New Zealand 31-34—65
Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 30-35—65
Elvis Smylie, Australia 30-35—65
Cameron Adam, Scotland 31-36—67
Clement Charmasson, France 32-35—67
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark 33-34—67
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 32-36—68
Corey Lamb, Australia 32-36—68
Stephen Leaney, Australia 31-37—68
Wade Ormsby, Australia 33-35—68
Eddie Pepperell, England 31-37—68
Josele Ballester, Spain 34-35—69
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 32-37—69
Cameron Davis, Australia 33-36—69
Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe 34-35—69
Richard Green, Australia 33-36—69
Michael Hollick, South Africa 31-38—69
Min Woo Lee, Australia 34-35—69
Curtis Luck, Australia 35-34—69
Stefano Mazzoli, Italy 35-34—69
James Morrison, England 31-38—69
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 35-34—69
Daniel Rodrigues, Portugal 33-36—69
Adam Scott, Australia 34-35—69
John Senden, Australia 32-37—69
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 35-35—70
Jack Buchanan, Australia 35-35—70
Sean Crocker, United States 35-35—70
Ben Henkel, Australia 35-35—70
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 33-37—70
Marc Leishman, Australia 32-38—70
Hunter Logan, United States 36-34—70
James Marchesani, Australia 34-36—70
Matthew McCarty, United States 35-35—70
Jake McLeod, Australia 34-36—70
Jediah Morgan, Australia 33-37—70
Cameron Smith, Australia 36-34—70
Caleb Surratt, United States 33-37—70
Harry Takis, Australia 33-37—70
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 36-34—70
Robin Williams, South Africa 32-38—70
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 35-36—71
Joshua Berry, England 34-37—71
Davis Bryant, United States 34-37—71
Gregorio De Leo, Italy 32-39—71
Wenyi Ding, China 33-38—71
Jye Halls, Australia 35-36—71
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 37-34—71
Brendan Jones, Australia 33-38—71
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand 33-38—71
Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 33-38—71
Blake Proverbs, Australia 35-36—71
Rocco Repetto Taylor, Spain 34-37—71
Brett Rumford, Australia 36-35—71
Quim Vidal, Spain 34-37—71
Nick Voke, New Zealand 35-36—71
Nathan Barbieri, Australia 34-38—72
Haydn Barron, Australia 34-38—72
Austin Bautista, Australia 32-40—72
Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 35-37—72
Ugo Coussaud, France 38-34—72
Will Florimo, Australia 33-39—72
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 34-38—72
Matthew Griffin, Australia 36-36—72
Tyler Hodge, New Zealand 35-37—72
Cameron John, Australia 33-39—72
Nathan Kimsey, England 36-36—72
Romain Langasque, France 36-36—72
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 35-37—72
Kerry Mountcastle, New Zealand 35-37—72
Kaito Sato, Japan 34-38—72
Jack Senior, England 35-37—72
Alex Simpson, Australia 36-36—72
Daniel Young, Scotland 36-36—72
Jimmy Zheng, New Zealand 33-39—72
Steve Allan, Australia 34-39—73
Adri Arnaus, Spain 35-38—73
Lachlan Barker, Australia 34-39—73
Andrew Campbell, Australia 33-40—73
Jak Carter, Australia 36-37—73
Greg Chalmers, Australia 33-40—73
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 34-39—73
Quinnton Croker, Australia 36-37—73
Ben Eccles, Australia 35-38—73
Daniel Gale, Australia 35-38—73
Josh Geary, New Zealand 35-38—73
Jordan Gumberg, United States 36-37—73
Charley Hoffman, United States 33-40—73
Andrew Johnston, England 33-40—73
Tobias Jonsson, Sweden 35-38—73
David Law, Scotland 35-38—73
Ollie Marsh, Australia 35-38—73
Connor McKinney, Australia 35-38—73
David Micheluzzi, Australia 31-42—73
Jack Munro, Australia 37-36—73
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 36-37—73
Renato Paratore, Italy 34-39—73
Ryan Peake, Australia 36-37—73
Jason Scrivener, Australia 36-37—73
Shubhankar Sharma, India 36-37—73
Jack Thompson, Australia 35-38—73
Tom Vaillant, France 38-35—73
Brady Watt, Australia 35-38—73
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 36-37—73
Matthew Baldwin, England 34-40—74
Filippo Celli, Italy 37-37—74
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 38-36—74
Jordan Doull, Australia 39-35—74
Alex Fitzpatrick, England 35-39—74
Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 38-36—74
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 37-37—74
Matt Jones, Australia 38-36—74
Jason Norris, Australia 35-39—74
Yannik Paul, Germany 34-40—74
David Puig, Spain 34-40—74
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 38-36—74
Karl Vilips, Australia 36-38—74
Christopher Wood, Australia 35-39—74
Sam Bairstow, England 37-38—75
Oliver Bekker, South Africa 37-38—75
Adam Bland, Australia 37-38—75
Andrew Evans, Australia 33-42—75
Dylan Gardner, Australia 39-36—75
Jeffrey Guan, Australia 37-38—75
Andreas Halvorsen, Norway 37-38—75
Simon Hawkes, Australia 34-41—75
Lucas Herbert, Australia 37-38—75
Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand 39-36—75
Jay Mackenzie, Australia 38-37—75
Clement Sordet, France 33-42—75
Jasper Stubbs, Australia 37-38—75
Christopher Malec, United States 38-38—76
Siddharth Nadimpalli, Australia 37-39—76
Blake Phillips, Australia 38-38—76
Anthony Quayle, Australia 36-40—76
Lincoln Tighe, Australia 36-40—76
Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa 35-41—76
Jack Yule, England 36-40—76
Phoenix Campbell, Australia 37-40—77
Andres Gallegos, Argentina 39-38—77
Brad Kennedy, Australia 37-40—77
Peter Lonard, Australia 37-40—77
Freddy Schott, Germany 38-39—77
Michael Wright, Australia 37-40—77
Andrew Martin, Australia 37-41—78
Jye Pickin, Australia 39-39—78
Matias Sanchez, Australia 35-43—78
Maximilian Steinlechner, Austria 39-39—78
Mike Toorop, Netherlands 37-41—78
Tim Hart, Australia 41-38—79
Pongsapak Laopakdee, Thailand 37-42—79
Danny Willett, England 37-42—79
James Conran, Australia 38-43—81
Rod Pampling, Australia 38-43—81
William Bruyeres, Australia 38-44—82
Harrison Crowe, Australia 39-43—82

