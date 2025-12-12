Blue Jackets bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (15-6-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-12-6, in the Metropolitan Division) Columbus, Ohio; Saturday,…

Vegas Golden Knights (15-6-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-12-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets enter a matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights after losing four games in a row.

Columbus is 6-4-3 at home and 13-12-6 overall. The Blue Jackets have gone 12-2-4 when scoring at least three goals.

Vegas is 15-6-9 overall and 8-2-5 in road games. The Golden Knights have a +seven scoring differential, with 92 total goals scored and 85 conceded.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dmitri Voronkov has 12 goals and 10 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 12 goals and 28 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has scored six goals with 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-4-4, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-2-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

