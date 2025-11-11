Suns guard Jalen Green out at least 4-6 weeks with a right hamstring injury

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green has a right hamstring strain and will miss at least the next…

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green has a right hamstring strain and will miss at least the next four to six weeks before being reevaluated, the team said Tuesday.

Green has had hamstring issues for the past 1 1/2 months and left Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers after aggravating the injury. He has played in just two games this season.

The 23-year-old initially got hurt during training camp.

Green was a big part of the return in the trade that sent 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets during the offseason. Green played in all 82 regular-season games in each of the past two seasons.

He was impressive in his Suns debut on Nov. 6 against the Clippers, scoring 29 points in a 115-102 win. Two days later, he played just seven minutes before getting hurt again.

